Capitals' Tom Wilson: Facing another hearing
Wilson will meet with the NHL Department of Player Safety for his hit on Sam Blais of St. Louis.
Wilson already served a two-game suspension for an illegal hit during the preseason -- also against a member of the Blues -- so don't be surprised to see the league dole out a harsh punishment. Depending on the length of the winger's ban -- Alex Chiasson could see his professional tryout agreement turn into a permanent contract.
