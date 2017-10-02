Play

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Facing another hearing

Wilson will meet with the NHL Department of Player Safety for his hit on Sam Blais of St. Louis.

Wilson already served a two-game suspension for an illegal hit during the preseason -- also against a member of the Blues -- so don't be surprised to see the league dole out a harsh punishment. Depending on the length of the winger's ban -- Alex Chiasson could see his professional tryout agreement turn into a permanent contract.

