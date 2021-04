Vanecek will defend the home net in Thursday's game against the Sabres, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Vanecek has been excellent against the Sabres thus far, posting a 1.79 GAA and .941 save percentage behind a 5-0-1 record against Buffalo this season. The Czech netminder is a must-start in a favorable matchup and could be in line for an increased workload while Ilya Samsonov (upper body) remains out.