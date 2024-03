Vanecek, who was acquired by San Jose from New Jersey, might be done for the remainder of the season due to his lower-body injury, James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now reports Friday.

Vanecek has a 17-9-3 record, 3.18 GAA and .890 save percentage in 32 contests this season. Although the Sharks might not get any use out of him in 2023-24, the goaltender is in just the second campaign of his three-year, $10.2 million contract.