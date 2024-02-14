Vanecek (lower body/illness) won't dress for Tuesday's game versus the Predators, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Nico Daws is starting in Nashville and Akira Schmid is the backup, leaving Vanecek out of action for a second straight game. It's unclear which issue is keeping Vanecek out this time, though the lower-body injury is likely of more concern than the illness even though both are expected to be short-term ailments. The 28-year-old's next chance to play is Thursday versus the Kings.