Duclair picked up a hat trick in Arizona's 3-2 overtime win over Ottawa on Saturday.

What a great game for the talented young winger. Duclair suffered through a horrible 2016-17 after his 44-point season the year before. And this season, he has been slow to put up points and has even been scratched. But Saturday was a glimpse of this guy's potential. Duclair now has five points in his last four games and seven points, including five goals, in his last eight games. Check your wire.