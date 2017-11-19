Duclair picked up a hat trick in Arizona's 3-2 overtime win over Ottawa on Saturday.

What a great game for the talented young winger. Duclair suffered through a horrible 2016-17 after his 44-point season the year before. And this season, he has been slow to put up points and has even been scratched. But Saturday was a glimpse of this guy's potential. Duclair now has five points in his last four games and seven points, including five goals, in his last eight games. Check your wire.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories