Duclair scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Duclair reached the 20-goal mark for the year with his third-period tally. He also assisted on the second of Brayden Point's two goals in the game for a two-point effort against his former team. Duclair is up to 34 points, 111 shots on net, 30 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 61 appearances between the Lightning and the Sharks this season. The 28-year-old winger's top-line role alongside Point and Nikita Kucherov has launched him firmly into the echelon of strong fantasy options.