Duclair logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Duclair helped out on the first of Steven Stamkos' two goals in the contest. Over his last 10 appearances, Duclair has nine goals and seven assists, including four of each through six games with the Lightning. For the season, the winger is up to 35 points, 113 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 62 appearances between the Lightning and the Sharks.