The Ducks were up 1-0 halfway through the game until Duclair broke the goose egg for the Lightning and put a wrist shot into the back of the net for his 21st of the season. He also added two hits, one shot on net and two blocked shots in 16:17 of ice time. Duclair is on fire as of late. The 28-year winger is on a nine-game point streak, scoring eight goals and adding six assists over that span. If Duclair is on the waiver wire, fantasy managers may want to consider picking him up for the playoffs.