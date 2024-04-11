Duclair (illness) isn't expected to play Thursday versus Ottawa, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Conor Sheary is expected to replace Duclair in the lineup against the Senators. Duclair will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's matchup with Washington.
