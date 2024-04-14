Duclair (illness) scored a goal in a 4-2 loss to Washington on Saturday.

He missed one game to illness. Duclair was in the right spot at the right time when Brayden Point redirected a shot that deflected off the winger and past Charlie Lindgren. Duclair has a point (two goals, one assist) in three straight games and 13 (seven goals, six assists) in 15 games in a Tampa uniform. On the season, he has 23 goals and 17 assists in 71 games, and it's the fourth season of his career where he's hit the 40-point plateau.