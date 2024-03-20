Duclair scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Duclair continues to fit right in with the Lightning, posting three goals and two assists over his first four games with the team. He gave them their first lead Tuesday with a go-ahead goal in the first period. The winger is up to 32 points, 108 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-8 rating through 60 appearances between the Lightning and the Sharks this season, but he's clearly trending upward.