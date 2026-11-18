Duclair scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Duclair opened the scoring late in the first period, converting a setup from Mathew Barzal for his fifth goal of the season. He later assisted on Matthew Schaefer's second goal, boosting his point tally to eight games and marking his first multi-point performance of the season. Duclair's outing was encouraging, but his supporting offensive role leaves him with modest fantasy appeal outside deeper leagues unless his scoring consistency improves.