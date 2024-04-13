Duclair (illness) will be in the lineup Saturday against Washington, per Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

Duclair will be back on the top line following a one-game absence. He has racked up six goals, six assists, 26 shots on net and 13 hits in 14 games with the Lightning since being acquired from San Jose on March 7. Duclair will replace Tyler Motte (lower body) in Saturday's lineup.