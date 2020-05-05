Keller put up 17 goals and 44 points through 70 games in 2019-20 before the mid-March suspension of play.

With 12 games remaining on Arizona's docket, Keller likely would have challenged the 20-point plateau for the second time in his three NHL seasons. He's still largely failed to recapture the magic of of 65-point rookie output, but Keller is still just 21 and has plenty of time to develop on a young Coyotes squad still finding its identity.