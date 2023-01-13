Keller was fined $5,000 by the NHL Department for Player Safety for his cross-check on Ottawa's Erik Brannstrom on Thursday.

Keller received five minutes for cross-checking and a game misconduct for the first-period incident. The Senators scored once on the power play in a 5-3 win. Keller has 14 goals, 23 assists and 31 PIM in 41 games this season.