Keller scored his fifth goal of the season in Monday's 1-0 win over the Blues.

He beat Jordan Binnington for the game's only goal early in the second period, as Keller took a feed from Nick Schmaltz and ripped the puck into the top corner from the slot. Keller has found his way onto the scoresheet in four of the last five games, and on the season he has a solid 10 points in 15 contests.