Keller scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Keller reached the 30-goal mark in style, as he's now scored in five straight games. The winger is up to 62 points, 196 shots on net and a minus-21 rating through 67 contests overall. He's had some struggles at times this season, but Keller's recent play has been a return to form as he looks to put a positive finish on the Coyotes' poor campaign.