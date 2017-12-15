Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Scores lone goal in 4-1 loss
Keller scored a goal and logged 17:40 of ice time (3:03 with the man advantage) during Thursday's 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay.
This was the first goal in 17 games for the rookie, and he had just six assists during the slump. Keller's still posted a team-high 2.25 points per 60 minutes for the campaign, but his minus-20 rating is crippling. It's not out of question to be selective with his matchups moving forward, as Keller probably shouldn't be considered a lineup lock outside of deep settings.
