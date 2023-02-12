Keller scored twice on four shots, dished a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Blues.

Keller has posted back-to-back three-point efforts to begin the Coyotes' road trip. He scored 51 seconds into this contest and added another goal to help a third-period comeback. The 24-year-old had a poor January, but he appears to be back on track after his All-Star appearance. Keller is up to 21 tallies, 27 helpers, 124 shots on net, 35 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 53 outings.