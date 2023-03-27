Ingram stopped 29 shots in regulation and overtime and six of seven shootout attempts in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.

The 25-year-old netminder did everything he could to get the Coyotes in the win column after his team fell behind 2-0 in the second period, but ultimately Arizona's skaters couldn't solve Alexandar Georgiev in the shootout. Ingram hasn't taken a regulation loss in five straight starts, going 1-0-4 with a .906 save percentage over that stretch, but he remains behind Karel Vejmelka in the pecking order between the pipes.