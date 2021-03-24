Brassard produced an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.
Brassard collected the secondary helper on a Jakob Chychrun goal in the first period. The 33-year-old Brassard has collected seven points in 12 contests in March. Overall, the veteran forward has 14 points, 46 shots, 42 hits and a minus-4 rating through 33 games this year.
