Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Won't return this season

Chychrun (lower body) will miss the final two games of 2017-18.

Chychrun suffered a lower-body injury during Tuesday's game against the Flames and, although the severity of the issue hasn't been released, the blueliner needs more time to heal up than what remains in the season. Dakota Mermis was promoted from the minor league ranks Wednesday and will presumably draw into the remaining contests for Arizona. Chychrun finishes the campaign with 14 points -- four goals and 10 assists -- over 50 games and figures to resume his consistent role among the defensive ranks next season.