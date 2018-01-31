Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: Day-to-day with upper-body injury
Martinook didn't practice Wednesday due to an upper-body injury and is labeled day-to-day ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Stars, Craig Morgan of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Official word on the bottom-six forward's status for Thursday's matchup should arrive at some point on game day. However, Martinook's 12 points (four goals, eight assists) over 48 games this season don't place him in the center of many fantasy conversations. He does provide some physical play to the tune of 73 hits thus far, but that's the extent of his fantasy value in most leagues. If he's unable to dress Thursday, look for Josh Archibald or Freddie Hamilton to replace him in the lineup.
More News
Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: In lineup Thursday•
Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: Game-time call Thursday•
Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: Nursing mystery injury•
Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: Two points Thursday•
Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: Struggling to find scoresheet•
Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: Collects assist in loss to Sabres•
