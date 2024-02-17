Martinook scored a goal on two shots, added four PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

Martinook tallied 16 seconds into the game, netting his ninth goal of the season. Eight of those goals have come since the start of January as the winger finds a bit more success in a third-line role. He's added 11 assists, 100 shots on net, 38 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 53 outings overall.