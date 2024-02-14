Martinook recorded a pair of assists in Tuesday's 4-2 defeat to the Stars.

Martinook was involved in both of Carolina's second-period goals Tuesday, setting up Jordan Staal 13 seconds into the frame before grabbing the primary helper on Jesper Fast's tally. The 31-year-old Martinook has been productive of late in a bottom-six role, recording nine points (six goals, three assists) in his last 12 contests. Overall, he's up to eight goals and 19 points through 52 games this season.