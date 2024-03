Valimaki provided an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Rangers.

Valimaki snapped a nine-game point drought when he set up Logan Cooley's third-period tally. It's been a tough year for Valimaki, who has 15 points, 61 shots on net, 72 blocked shots, 57 hits and a plus-8 rating over 60 appearances. He remains a constant in the lineup, but he typically sees bottom-four minutes and his power-play time is sporadic.