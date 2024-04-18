Valimaki supplied an assist, two hits and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Valimaki picked up three helpers over the last nine games of the campaign. The 25-year-old defenseman's play took a step back this year with 17 points through 68 appearances. He shored up his defense a bit with a plus-12 rating and 90 blocked shots. Valimaki is set for restricted free agency this summer. The team has no NHL-level defensemen under contract for 2024-25, but it has five RFAs to negotiate with.