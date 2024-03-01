Valimaki recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Valimaki posted five points over 11 outings in February, easily his most productive month of the campaign. He's also logging steady bottom-four minutes, though that hasn't come with power-play time lately. Valimaki is up to 12 points, 41 shots on net, 41 hits, 47 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 45 appearances as he struggles to replicate the form that saw him produce 34 points a season ago.