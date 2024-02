Valimaki notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.

The 25-year-old defenseman has three points over four games since the All-Star break. Valimaki has largely underwhelmed in 2023-24, but his recent play suggests he might have turned a corner. He's at 10 points, 32 shots on net, 33 hits, 43 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 38 appearances in a bottom-four role.