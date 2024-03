Valimaki notched an assist and two hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Capitals on Sunday.

Valimaki has a helper in three of his last five games. The 25-year-old defenseman is starting to find his way on offense against, but he remains in a bottom-four role with virtually no power-play time. He's produced 13 points, 42 shots on net, 44 hits, 49 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 47 outings this season.