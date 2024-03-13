Vejmelka allowed two goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

While it's not reflected in the scoreline, Vejmelka was solid Tuesday, holding the Wild to a Kirill Kaprizov goal in the first period and a Ryan Hartman power-play tally in the second before Minnesota notched a pair of empty-netters in the third. The 27-year-old Vejmelka's been sharp recently, holding opponents to three goals or fewer in each of his last four outings. Overall, he's 8-17-2 with an .896 save percentage and 3.45 GAA while backing up Connor Ingram this season.