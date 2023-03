Crouse scored a power-play goal in Arizona's 3-2 victory over Vancouver on Thursday.

Crouse's marker put the Coyotes up 3-1 early in the first period, and it proved to be the game-winner. He's been hot lately, providing three goals and seven points over his last eight outings. Through 64 contests this season, Crouse has contributed 22 goals and 38 points, including five points with the man advantage.