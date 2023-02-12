Crouse scored a goal on six shots and added four hits in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Blues.

Crouse tallied with 57 seconds left in the third period to tie the game at 5-5, erasing a three-goal deficit. This was the winger's first goal since Jan. 14 -- he picked up four assists over six games between tallies while also missing four contests with an upper-body injury. The 25-year-old is up to 17 goals, 12 helpers, 91 shots on net, 113 hits and a minus-1 rating through 48 appearances in a middle-six role.