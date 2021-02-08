Crouse (upper body) is expected back in the lineup against the Blues on Monday, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Crouse will return following a three-game stint on the sidelines due to his upper-body issue. Crouse continues to look for his first goal of the season, though he has only managed nine shots in eight contests which isn't exactly the best way to get one into the netting. With Drake Caggiula (lower body) picking up an injury, Crouse figures to slot into the open spot on the second line.