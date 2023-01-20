Crouse (upper body) won't make the trip to Dallas for Saturday's matchup with the Stars, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.
Crouse will miss a second straight contest with his upper-body injury. For now, the 25-year-old winger, who's racked up 16 goals and 27 points through 43 games this season, can be considered day-to-day.
