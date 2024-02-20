Dumba recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

Dumba has four points over his last five games. The 29-year-old defenseman hadn't shown much on offense before this recent warm-up, though fantasy managers may not want to jump on board just yet, given his poor track record for sustaining offense over recent seasons. He's earned just nine points with 54 shots on net, 124 hits, 78 blocked shots and 51 PIM across 51 outings this season. Dumba should continue to see top-four minutes with the Coyotes, but he's best left to a depth role in fantasy formats that value non-scoring production.