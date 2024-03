Dumba will be kept out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Minnesota because of trade-related reasons, per Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Dumba might be dealt before Friday's trade deadline. He has four goals, 10 points, 55 PIM, 150 hits and 84 blocks in 58 appearances this season. If he remains with Arizona, Dumba is likely to resume serving in a top-four capacity.