Dumba scored three goals and added an assist in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 6-5 win over Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Dumba has stunningly erupted for 11 points over his last four games. His hat trick Friday gives him five goals on the year, and he has added 11 assists, 37 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 19 AHL appearances. It's unclear if he'll get another look with Pittsburgh, but his strong AHL play could help him get a change of scenery before the trade deadline.