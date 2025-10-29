Dumba logged an assist, two hits, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flyers.

The helper was Dumba's first point in four appearances for the Penguins. The defenseman has added one shot on net, seven hits, three blocked shots and 11 PIM. He's not guaranteed to be in the lineup -- Dumba often sits when Harrison Brunicke plays, as both are right-shot defensemen. Dumba's fantasy value will remain minimal as long as he's in a part-time role.