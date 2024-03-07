Dumba is a doubt heading into Thursday's matchup with Minnesota, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Dumba has been linked to a possible trade move, so it's possible that he is moved before before puck drop or that the team decides to keep him out of the lineup to avoid him getting hurt. The 29-year-old blueliner has managed just one point in his last seven contests during which he generated a mere six shots. As such, fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting him to produce offensively even if he winds up elsewhere.