Dumba, along with a 2025 seventh-round pick, was traded to Tampa Bay from Arizona in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2027 on Friday, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

Dumba will likely see bottom-pairing usage with the Lightning, adding some grit to the team's blue line. Dumba had four goals, six assists, 150 hits and 84 blocked shots in 58 games for the Coyotes before the trade.