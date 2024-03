Schmaltz notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kraken.

Schmaltz assisted on a Clayton Keller tally late in the third period. With six helpers over his last four contests, Schmaltz continues to show off his playmaking skill. The 28-year-old achieved his third straight 50-point campaign (19 goals, 31 assists), and he's added 137 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating over 67 appearances.