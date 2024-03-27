Schmaltz scored a shorthanded goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Schmaltz was part of the Coyotes' four-goal rally late in the third period. He set up a Nick Bjugstad tally before potting one of his own for his first career shorthanded goal. Schmaltz has 20 tallies on the year, the third season in a row he's reached that mark, and he's added 32 assists, 141 shots on net and a minus-18 rating through 69 appearances. He's posted five multi-point efforts and 17 points across 13 outings in March.