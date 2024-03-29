Schmaltz scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-4 in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Predators.
Schmaltz contributed his pair of points during the Coyotes' four-goal second period. He's had a stellar March with five goals and 14 assists over 14 contests while playing on the top line. Overall, the 28-year-old forward has 21 tallies, 33 helpers, 143 shots on net and a minus-14 rating through 70 appearances. His career highs of 23 goals and 59 points are both within reach if he stays hot over the last three weeks of the season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Two points in late rally•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Adds helper in overtime win•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Reaches 30-assist mark•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Continues hot stretch•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Picks up assist in win•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Three more points in loss•