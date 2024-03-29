Schmaltz scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-4 in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Predators.

Schmaltz contributed his pair of points during the Coyotes' four-goal second period. He's had a stellar March with five goals and 14 assists over 14 contests while playing on the top line. Overall, the 28-year-old forward has 21 tallies, 33 helpers, 143 shots on net and a minus-14 rating through 70 appearances. His career highs of 23 goals and 59 points are both within reach if he stays hot over the last three weeks of the season.