Schmaltz scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-2 win over the Sharks on Sunday.

As the Sharks frantically tried to make a comeback with their netminder on the bench, Schmaltz fired an empty-netter across the goal line for his 22nd of the year. He also added an assist on the game-winning goal, two shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 16:09 of ice time. With the conclusion of this contest, Schmaltz now has five multi-point games out of his last six played. The Coyotes return to action Tuesday in Seattle.