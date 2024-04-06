Schmaltz notched two assists and three shots on goal in Friday's 7-4 win over the Golden Knights.

Schmaltz was able to help out on a pair of third-period goals for his fourth multi-point effort in the last five games. The 28-year-old winger is up to 21 goals, 37 helpers, 148 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating through 73 outings. He's two points away from reaching 60 for the first time in his career, and he's got a good chance to get there considering how well he's played in recent weeks.