Schmaltz logged an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Schmaltz had been held off the scoresheet in the Coyotes' previous two games. The 28-year-old forward set up a Logan Cooley tally in the second period of this contest. Schmaltz is up to 61 points (22 goals, 39 helpers) through 77 appearances, and he's added 156 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating. He's played primarily in a top-line role, though he's dropped down the lineup on occasion when head coach Andre Tourigny mixes things up.