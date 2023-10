Schmaltz posted an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.

Schmaltz continues to make plays on the top line. He set up Janis Moser's first-period tally Friday. Schmaltz has two goals, six assists, 16 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through seven contests this season. He's flirted with a point-per-game pace over the last couple of campaigns, but staying healthy is the biggest key to his long-term success.