Schmaltz recorded two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Schmaltz set up the last two goals of Clayton Keller's hat trick. While Schmaltz hasn't scored in January, he's offset that partially with seven helpers. The 26-year-old forward has 23 points, 58 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 31 contests overall while holding down a top-six role.