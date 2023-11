Schmaltz posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Blues.

Schmaltz has two goals and three helpers over his last four games, with all but one of those points coming on the power play. He continues to excel with the man advantage -- he's earned seven of his 13 points this season on the power play. The 27-year-old winger has added 32 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 13 contests.